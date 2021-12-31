NANJCOIN (NANJ) Market Cap Reaches $715,078.81

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 86.5% against the U.S. dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $715,078.81 and $447.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007067 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

