NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post sales of $40.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.98 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.57 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

