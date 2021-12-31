National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.72

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 244013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

