Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.
GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.
OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 6,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.51.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
