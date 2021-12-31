Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 6,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

