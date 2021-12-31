Needham & Company LLC Raises Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $18.50

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Extreme Networks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

