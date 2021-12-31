Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.47. 249,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $140.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Barclays raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

