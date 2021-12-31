Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $612.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.14 and its 200-day moving average is $587.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

