NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the consumer networking market, thanks to recurring subscription service revenues and technological advancements. It ended the quarter with 552,000 service subscribers. Robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points, low port count switches and SMB wireless products coupled with ProAV switching strength drives the Small and Medium Business unit. It is confident of achieving 1 million subscribers in the next three years, indicating a healthy potential for long-term growth. However, it operates in a rapidly-evolving and fiercely competitive market and expects competition to intensify on price. Component shortages and supply chain woes stemming from the pandemic are headwinds. It is susceptible to seasonality in the Connected Home business. High research and development expenses strain its margins.”

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $901.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $104,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,384 shares of company stock valued at $305,551 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

