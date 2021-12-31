New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

