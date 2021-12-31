New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,121,812 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

