New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 56,521 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $102.08 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.