New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 64,509 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

