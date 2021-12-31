New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

GDEN opened at $50.57 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

