New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 267.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 277.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.25 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

