New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.59 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ROCK stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

