New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

