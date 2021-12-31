New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 74,746 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.43 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.