Newport Trust Co Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.01 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

