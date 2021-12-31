Newport Trust Co Decreases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,957 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.28% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $63,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

