Newport Trust Co Has $335.64 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,355 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.71% of Darden Restaurants worth $335,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.55. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

