NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $7,922.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00315379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

