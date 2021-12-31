Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Critical Review

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nielsen and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 4 2 0 2.33 GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nielsen currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. GreenSky has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than GreenSky.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36% GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.18 -$6.00 million $2.18 9.50 GreenSky $525.65 million 4.01 $9.97 million $0.57 20.05

GreenSky has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nielsen beats GreenSky on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

