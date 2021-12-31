Niftyx Protocol Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and $346,456.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

