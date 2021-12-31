NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.