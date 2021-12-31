NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Cut by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 494,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 218.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 56,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 208,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $166.64. 21,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,628. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a market cap of $263.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

