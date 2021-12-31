Nimiq Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $982,562.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.07 or 0.07957988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00315618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.20 or 0.00929102 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00498343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00260331 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,376,913,411 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,663,411 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

