Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 100,000 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28.

On Monday, December 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $21,444.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50.

NINE stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

