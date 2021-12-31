Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 1.8%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. 314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 284,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

NKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

