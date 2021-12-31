NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. NN Group has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

