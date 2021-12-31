Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 173,811 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

