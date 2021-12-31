Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,089 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

