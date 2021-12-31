Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Markel by 62.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 47.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,230.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,259.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,241.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

