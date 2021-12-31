Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Aaron’s worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AAN opened at $24.44 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $769.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

