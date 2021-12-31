Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 15,301 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

