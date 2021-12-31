Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,733. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

