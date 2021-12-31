Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 34,070 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.84 million and a PE ratio of -33.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

