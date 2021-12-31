Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,487 shares of company stock valued at $26,968,419. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

