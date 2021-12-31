NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -295.67 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

