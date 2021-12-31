Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $21.43. Nuvalent shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $27,290,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

