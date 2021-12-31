Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lessened by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 655,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

