ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1,521.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

