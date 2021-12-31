Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.31

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 5635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86.
In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
