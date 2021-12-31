Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.31

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 5635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

