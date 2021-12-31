Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Get Olaplex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLPX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.