Olivier Pomel Sells 145,472 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,277.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

