ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $823.88 million and a P/E ratio of -97.00. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $6,828,012 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

