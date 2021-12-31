Opacity Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

