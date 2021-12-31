Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.28 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $3.28 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.20 or 0.07900389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,090.08 or 1.00471718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.