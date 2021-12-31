Oxygen One Day Trading Volume Hits $501,116.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Oxygen has a market cap of $39.44 million and $501,116.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

