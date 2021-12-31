PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Hits $38.88 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and $367,445.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010388 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016775 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,925,002,225 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

