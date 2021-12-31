Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS: PBMLF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pacific Booker Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.86% -7.85% Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Booker Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors 695 2382 2754 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Pacific Booker Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Booker Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -$480,000.00 -25.92 Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -9.38

Pacific Booker Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pacific Booker Minerals peers beat Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

